Assistant Director-News

Requirements: The ideal candidate will oversee production of newscasts and special programming for all of our broadcast stations. You will work closely with the other Producers, Reporters, Anchors, Assignment Editor and Photographers on daily news coverage. The ideal candidate must be proficient in creative writing, copy editing, enterprising stories and be committed to managing compelling newscasts. You must be able to multi-task and have an eye for detail. The ideal candidate will also work with the News Director and other managers to establish newsroom goals and work to develop and further the brand of each station’s news programs. The Assistant News Director will work individually with members of the news team to set personal goals and evaluate their performance on a regular basis. As a newsroom leader, the expectation is that the Assistant News Director will lead by example. Responsibilities: Oversee newscasts, script reviews of Producers and Reporters for assigned newscasts

Aggressively lead breaking news and severe weather coverage

Work Closely with News Director to carry out news philosophy and direction

Help News Director focus on alerting, protecting and empowering our viewers

Review daily newscasts to ensure quality control and brand compliancy

Handle scheduling of news staff

Oversee Special projects

Planning and overseeing continuity into upcoming newscasts

Other responsibilities as assigned Requirements: Four-year degree in journalism or communications preferred

Must have a working knowledge of journalistic ethics, libel, and privacy laws

Strong writing skills and a proven track record for getting results on initiatives

Ability to plan and adjust personnel during breaking news

Great people skills with an emphasis on coaching and motivating

Experience with iNews and Xpression a plus

Minimum 5 years experience as a News Manager Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.