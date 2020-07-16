Category:

Do you enjoy being the go-to for business operations? Regardless if it is related to financial forecasting or employee concerns? Are you skilled when it comes to wearing multiple hats and tackling a variety of tasks? We think that's great! In fact, that is what we value most about you – we are looking for someone who is able to transition to and from month's end to our biweekly payroll process – all before those deadlines! If you're up for the challenge, then the Assistant Business Manager position might be the position for you!

Do you enjoy being the go-to for business operations? Regardless if it is related to financial forecasting or employee concerns? Are you skilled when it comes to wearing multiple hats and tackling a variety of tasks? We think that’s great! In fact, that is what we value most about you – we are looking for someone who is able to transition to and from month’s end to our biweekly payroll process – all before those deadlines! If you’re up for the challenge, then the Assistant Business Manager position might be the position for you! While no day is the same, a day in the life of an Assistant Business Manager might look like this: Assist leadership with routine financial reporting

Leverage data to drive results and business decisions

Complete general accounting functions on behalf of the location/station

Be the subject matter expert and location/station resource for accounting matters: like Sarbanes-Oxley, Company ‘best practices,’ and GAAP reporting guidelines.

Provide supplemental Human Resource support for HR matters e.g., recruitment initiatives, hiring, employee relations, benefit & leave administration, personnel records, and all other related Company ‘best practices’

Act as the employee liaison for employment matters and HR related concerns

Process (& occasionally problem-solve) the teams’ biweekly payroll

Advise and strategize with team leaders at the location/station to ensure everyone is within budget

Provide support as requested by the location/station’s Business Manager We think it would be great if your background looked something like this: Bachelor’s degree in related field(s) – e.g., accounting, finance, economics, and/or Business

On the job experience with HR tasks including payroll and/or General Ledger (GL), or Financial, or Accounting related duties

Advanced in excel – i.e., you consider yourself fluent in VLOOKUP, functions, conditional formatting, pivot tables/charts, formulas, and you might even dabble with VBA & Macros

Previous experience working with a range of experience levels (i.e., you might have worked across a few departments to complete a project, or two…)

Previous experience in a role charged with the responsibility of accounting, payroll, personnel & employment matters, and

Past experience that demonstrates your understanding of the importance of confidentiality in accounting and HR related matters

Experience with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP)

Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus! Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

