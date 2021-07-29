Date: 09/13/21

Job Posting Title: Assignment Desk Editor

Department: News

Reports To: Assignment Manager

Location: Miami

Exempt: Y/N N

Job Number: #21-09

Position Summary

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a talented News Assignment Desk Editor based in Miami. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing story assignments, coordinate logistics, provide support and follow up daily workflow for field crews. Gather information from local, state and national agencies, non-profit organizations, broadcasts and on-line sources to determine coverage opportunities. This individual must be a strategic and creative thinker, a self-starter, and a collaborator willing to learn new tools and share ideas.

Job Responsibilities

Generate, research, verify, plan and develop story ideas for our newscasts, as well as bring breaking stories to air.

Gather information from several broadcasts and online sources to determine coverage opportunities.

Assign news stories, dispatch and coordinate Reporter/Photographer crews and Multimedia Journalists to ensure a complete and efficient gathering of news elements for daily stories and special reports.

Coordinate our crews in their news gathering and production process, making and confirming appointments with interviewees as well as providing accurate address and contact information to news crew.

Coordinate live remote capabilities for live news stories or interviews.

Constantly update news stories with the latest information and developments.

Maintain the INews tool updated with crew’s locations and timelines.

Monitor law enforcement and fire communications, check wires, and make beat-checks to determine coverage of spot news and special reports.

Assists writers, producers and web editors with gathering information and updating stories.

Responsible for arranging, downloading and supervising video feeds.

Must participate in editorial meetings to inform those gathered of events being covered.

Feed our social media and digital platforms with local content

Assist with news production as assigned.

Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment, manage breaking news situations, and respond quickly to changes

Must be able to work independently, manage simultaneous projects and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays with flexibility to alter shifts/days off to accommodate projects and departmental objectives, as well as extended hours during hurricanes and continuous coverage.

Other tasks assigned by supervisor.

Required Skills & Experience

BS/BA OR MA in Communications, Journalism, or related field or equivalent work experience

Fully Bilingual (read and write English/Spanish)

Minimum 2 years in general market or Spanish language television station as a News Assignment Editor and/or Producer preferred.

Must be highly motivated, creative and assertive, with strong organizational skills

Have thorough knowledge of current affairs.

Knowledge and ability to handle multiple Social Media and other Digital platforms

Ability to monitor and record various video feeds simultaneously

Ability to write copy (in Spanish) and manage system to send push notifications

Must be able to work with a non-linear editing/archive system

Desired Skills & Experience

Strong knowledge of city agencies and newsmakers preferred

Understanding of basic principles, or work experience in Branding and Marketing preferred

Ability to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website preferred

Experience creating media for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube preferred

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami

Employment/education will be verified

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Univision requires that all U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. This position will require the successful candidate to submit proof of vaccination. The Company is an equal opportunity employer, and will reasonably accommodate a qualified candidate, who may be unable to be vaccinated, consistent with federal, state, and local law.

Physical Requirements

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assignment-Desk-Editor_R009506

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER