Date: 09/13/21
Job Posting Title: Assignment Desk Editor
Department: News
Reports To: Assignment Manager
Location: Miami
Exempt: Y/N N
Job Number: #21-09
Position Summary
Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a talented News Assignment Desk Editor based in Miami. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing story assignments, coordinate logistics, provide support and follow up daily workflow for field crews. Gather information from local, state and national agencies, non-profit organizations, broadcasts and on-line sources to determine coverage opportunities. This individual must be a strategic and creative thinker, a self-starter, and a collaborator willing to learn new tools and share ideas.
Job Responsibilities
- Generate, research, verify, plan and develop story ideas for our newscasts, as well as bring breaking stories to air.
- Gather information from several broadcasts and online sources to determine coverage opportunities.
- Assign news stories, dispatch and coordinate Reporter/Photographer crews and Multimedia Journalists to ensure a complete and efficient gathering of news elements for daily stories and special reports.
- Coordinate our crews in their news gathering and production process, making and confirming appointments with interviewees as well as providing accurate address and contact information to news crew.
- Coordinate live remote capabilities for live news stories or interviews.
- Constantly update news stories with the latest information and developments.
- Maintain the INews tool updated with crew’s locations and timelines.
- Monitor law enforcement and fire communications, check wires, and make beat-checks to determine coverage of spot news and special reports.
- Assists writers, producers and web editors with gathering information and updating stories.
- Responsible for arranging, downloading and supervising video feeds.
- Must participate in editorial meetings to inform those gathered of events being covered.
- Feed our social media and digital platforms with local content
- Assist with news production as assigned.
- Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment, manage breaking news situations, and respond quickly to changes
- Must be able to work independently, manage simultaneous projects and meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays with flexibility to alter shifts/days off to accommodate projects and departmental objectives, as well as extended hours during hurricanes and continuous coverage.
- Other tasks assigned by supervisor.
Required Skills & Experience
- BS/BA OR MA in Communications, Journalism, or related field or equivalent work experience
- Fully Bilingual (read and write English/Spanish)
- Minimum 2 years in general market or Spanish language television station as a News Assignment Editor and/or Producer preferred.
- Must be highly motivated, creative and assertive, with strong organizational skills
- Have thorough knowledge of current affairs.
- Knowledge and ability to handle multiple Social Media and other Digital platforms
- Ability to monitor and record various video feeds simultaneously
- Ability to write copy (in Spanish) and manage system to send push notifications
- Must be able to work with a non-linear editing/archive system
Desired Skills & Experience
- Strong knowledge of city agencies and newsmakers preferred
- Understanding of basic principles, or work experience in Branding and Marketing preferred
- Ability to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website preferred
- Experience creating media for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube preferred
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Miami
- Employment/education will be verified
- Must be willing to submit to a background investigation
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis
- Univision requires that all U.S. and Puerto Rico employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. This position will require the successful candidate to submit proof of vaccination. The Company is an equal opportunity employer, and will reasonably accommodate a qualified candidate, who may be unable to be vaccinated, consistent with federal, state, and local law.
Physical Requirements
- Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours
Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:
https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Assignment-Desk-Editor_R009506
