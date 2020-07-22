WFTX – TV, the Scripps owned Fox affiliate in sunny SWFL, has an exciting opportunity for an Assignment Editor. The Assignment Editor is responsible for managing newsroom assignments, coordinating logistics, monitoring news wires and scanners.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS –

Plan news coverage as directed by news management

Dispatch crews to stories and breaking news, using appropriate logistical and journalistic judgement

Make calls to news sources as needed, gaining appropriate and actionable information

Assist in finding stories, doing research and tracking story ideas in assignment desk computer with emphasis on key brand points

Publishing of online content

Perform other duties as needed and as directed by news management

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED – Candidates must have a four year college degree in Journalism or a related field and a minimum of 3-5 years of experience; OR any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. The following characteristics and skills are a must:

Must be organized, self-starter who can work independently

Basic computer skills; non-linear and production techniques

Ability to perform multiple tasks in a fast paced environment

Understanding of the principles of responsible journalism

Ability to work well with others in a team-based environment

Ability to write effectively

ABOUT US-

Our resources include the market’s only virtual set and breaking news tracker vehicle. In addition, the power of Scripps’ national network of local news operations and digital businesses provides a reach and an opportunity no other company can match. Scripps leaders are trained and developed to lead for the present, and groomed for future opportunities in the company.

The SWFL lifestyle needs no embellishment. You’ll enjoy some of the world’s finest weather (average of 75 degrees), beaches, water sports, golf, restaurants and entertainment.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

