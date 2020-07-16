Requirements: WPEC CBS 12 West Palm Beach is looking for an nightside Assignment Editor to join our team. We are looking for an experienced nightside Assignment Editor to monitor sources for breaking news and important updates, make beat calls, support field crews and digital team and transition with overnight crew as they begin their shift.

Our assignment editors also cross-train as digital content producers and will need to be proficient with crafting posts for website and social media. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About Us Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere. Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR.