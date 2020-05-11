Category:
WESH-TV, Hearst???s station in sunny Florida, is searching for an Anchor/Reporter to join the news team. The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; we???re looking for an anchor who isn???t afraid to head out into the field and break the big stories. Our next anchor/reporter will enterprise exclusives, tell compelling stories, and execute energetic live shots. We are looking this market???s next leader who isn???t afraid to ask the tough questions, and will hold those in power accountable. Our anchors are newsroom leaders who help mentor and grow producers and reporters. Our anchors write and edit scripts with conversational communication in mind. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who is fast, efficient, works well under tight deadlines, can develop sources, and has excellent live reporting skills.
- Delivers scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality, and purpose
- Works with and guides reporters and producers in newscast production
- Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on day-of news or special project assignments
- Works with or without a photographer to gather and edit compelling video and captivating sound
- Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content
- Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow the rep
Full Time
9/3/2020
10/3/2020
Winter Park – 32789
Florida
https://eevd.fa.us6.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_6/job/2010107/?utm_medium=jobshare
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
