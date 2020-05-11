Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Anchor Reporter Details:

WESH-TV, Hearst???s station in sunny Florida, is searching for an Anchor/Reporter to join the news team. The Anchor/Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; we???re looking for an anchor who isn???t afraid to head out into the field and break the big stories. Our next anchor/reporter will enterprise exclusives, tell compelling stories, and execute energetic live shots. We are looking this market???s next leader who isn???t afraid to ask the tough questions, and will hold those in power accountable. Our anchors are newsroom leaders who help mentor and grow producers and reporters. Our anchors write and edit scripts with conversational communication in mind. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who is fast, efficient, works well under tight deadlines, can develop sources, and has excellent live reporting skills. Job Responsibilities: Delivers scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality, and purpose

Works with and guides reporters and producers in newscast production

Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on day-of news or special project assignments

Works with or without a photographer to gather and edit compelling video and captivating sound

Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content

Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow the rep Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/3/2020 Closing Date:

10/3/2020 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida URL:

https://eevd.fa.us6.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_6/job/2010107/?utm_medium=jobshare Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

https://eevd.fa.us6.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_6/job/2010107/?utm_medium=jobshare