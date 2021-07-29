Category:

News Position/Title:

Anchor Details: WMBB is looking for someone to anchor and produce our 9:00pm – 10:00pm FOX newscast. This is the perfect opportunity for a weekend anchor who wants to move up to weeknights, or a solid reporter who wants their first opportunity on the anchor desk. You’ll be joining an aggressive news team that leads the market in breaking news events and breaking the big stories. While we like to work hard, we also like to have fun. Our newsroom is a great working environment. The entire station was gutted and remodeled after Hurricane Michael hit us in October 2018. So, you’ll be working in a state-of-the-art facility. And the Panama City market is a beautiful place to live. You’d be living in a place where people pay as much as $1,000 a night to vacation. You’ll be working in one of the fastest-growing and most desirable communities in the U.S. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

8/16/2021 Closing Date:

9/16/2021 City:

Panama City – 32401 State:

Florida Experience: Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.

Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Acts as a field reporter as assigned.

Conducts interviews with news personnel and others.

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Edits video clips as assigned.

Writes content for the website and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum five years’ experience in news reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.)

Superior on-air presence.

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift. Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Job Req #:

11657