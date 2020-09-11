AM News Photographer

Requirements:

WPEC is looking for a creative full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have 3 years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full high definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position. Essential Duties and Requirements include the following: Must be an aggressive team player who can produce great stories under tight deadlines

Must have valid driver’s license and be able to operate ENG news vehicle

Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis

Technical knowledge of editing and photo equipment is required

Ability to execute during breaking news events

A self-starter who can generate his or her own story ideas daily

Ability to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in story-telling

Ability to work under deadline and on a flexible schedule is required

Contribute story ideas to daily editorial meetings

Participate in regular content planning meetings

Post content on assigned digital platforms daily

Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis