Account Executive

Job Summary: Experience and passion in selling digital solutions. Identify and develop new business or existing client base opportunities locally, regionally, nationally; keeps and grows existing client relationships; offers solutions that help clients achieve their business goals; closes business; meets set sales targets. Responsibilities • Represent iHeartMedia and iHeartDigital Solutions across local, regional, and national geography. • Identifies and solicits new business through prospecting and cold calling; builds and maintains a full pipeline of sales prospects. • Services and grows relationships in existing client base. • Identifies client/agency needs and develops persuasive proposals to meet needs and opportunities. • Delivers creative and effective sales presentations. • Steers clients based on market, platform and station information. • Maintains client communication and ensures client satisfaction. • Monitors competition to continually find new account leads. • Negotiates rates based on iHeartMedia's budgets. • Works collaboratively with internal partners to drive revenue. • Ensures prompt payments. • Follows all station procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis. • Creates effective marketing campaigns in cooperation with iHeartMedia resources. • Generates revenue and meets/exceeds established sales targets. Qualifications • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms • Adept at prospecting and using effective consultative selling principles and practices • Strong client service relationship-building skills • Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment • Negotiation and closing proficiency • Persuasive communication skills: verbal, written and presentation • Independent; self-motivated; competitive; assertive • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills • Understanding of market dynamics including demographics • Stress tolerance especially with tight deadlines and financial pressures • Flexibility and creativity • Professional appearance • Strong interpersonal skills Work Experience • 1-2 years' sales experience • Experience in Media/Advertising Sales with proven success is preferable • SalesForce experience is a plus Education • 4-year college degree, preferably in a related field Certifications • None required Location West Palm Beach, FL: 3071 Continental Drive, 33407 Position Type Regular