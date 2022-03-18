April 8, 2022

Dear Sir or Madam,

WPGX requests your assistance in identifying and locating individuals who may be interested in the following job position(s) now available with our company:

Account Executive

WPGX is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to the address below.

Please refer all qualified applicants to us as they occur. For a complete list of job duties, please call. At this time, we anticipate an ongoing effort in the recruitment of these positions.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Humphrey

Tiffany Humphrey Corporate Business Manager