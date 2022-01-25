Category:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business. About WALA: WALA FOX10 News is a local media organization producing news, weather and original content for the Gulf Coast. Located in Mobile, AL. WALA is the oldest existing television station in the state of Alabama. FOX10 takes pride in a winning culture and is committed to the community. Job Summary/Description: WALA is searching for a results-driven individual to grow an existing account list and develop new revenue on all platforms as an Account Executive. Managing and growing current account list, prospecting, setting appointments, collections and selling advertising for WALA, fox10tv.com and all of our other digital platforms and promotions. The Account Executive will assist in identifying key accounts for developing new business and must have a keen sense of the market. Must be able to forecast accurately and maintain excellent client relationships. Vacancy Type:

The successful candidate will be responsible for (but not limited to) the following: • Sell advertising consistent with station policies and rate guidelines.

• Responsible for the negotiation of rates with local clients.

• Service existing accounts and create special sales opportunities specific to each client.

• Assist in the production of client’s needs and act as a liaison with all departments.

• Performs other incidental and related duties as required and assigned.

• Willing to learn all research and utilize in client proposals effectively.

• Prospect new accounts and create sales opportunities specific to each new client. Requirements:

• Television and digital sales experience preferred.

Wide Orbit, Microsoft Office Word, Excel & PowerPoint experience is preferred.

• Self-motivated, high energy salesperson.

• Excellent organizational, time management, verbal and writing skills….Be a team player!

• A strong work ethic and the ability to formulate and execute a daily plan is also a must.

• Must be able to pass a background check and drug screening.

• Must meet the Gray Television driving requirements and have a valid driver’s license. If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references Additional Information:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.



Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.



