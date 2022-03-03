Date: January 14, 2022
Job Title: Account Executive
Department: Sales
Reports to: Local Sales Manager
Location: Orlando, FL
FLSA: Exempt
Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic, motivated and driven Account Executives to be added in our team with exceptional creative skills to develop TV and Radio sales presentation decks. Responsible for project management across Univision divisions: marketing, research, strategy & insights, digital and production. Generate client sponsorship/campaign recaps. These individuals will be prospecting, identifying, and assisting the sales teams in pursuit of new business leads as well as managing their own accounts.
Job Responsibilities
- Prospect and generate new leads, as well as qualify leads generated by support functions
- Sell entire Multimedia product line (spot radio & TV, promotions, digital and special events)
- Attend promotional events and other client networking events
- Work in partnership with support team on pre-sale processes (e.g., preparing drafts of presentations, proposals)
- Work in partnership with support team on post-sale processes (e.g., entering orders, collections)
- Collaborate with all departments on potential client opportunities
Required Skills & Experience
- Excellent command of verbal and written communication
- Ability to conduct effective account planning and coordinate different resources to meet customer needs
- Strong analytical, organizational skills, and negotiations skills
- Ability to prioritize and multitask under deadline pressures
- Work well both independently and in a team environment
- High Proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel
Desired Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- 3 years minimum experience in tangible or intangible sales preferred from advertising/media
- Experience in generating new business preferred
- Bilingual in English/Spanish verbal and written skills
- Marketing background a plus
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be willing to work from office in Orlando, FL
- Must be willing to submit to a background investigation
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis
Physical Requirements (Optional)
- Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours
Qualified candidate should send resume to:
https://corporate.univision.com/careers/