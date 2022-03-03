Date: January 14, 2022

Job Title: Account Executive

Department: Sales

Reports to: Local Sales Manager

Location: Orlando, FL

FLSA: Exempt

Univision Local Media is looking for a dynamic, motivated and driven Account Executives to be added in our team with exceptional creative skills to develop TV and Radio sales presentation decks. Responsible for project management across Univision divisions: marketing, research, strategy & insights, digital and production. Generate client sponsorship/campaign recaps. These individuals will be prospecting, identifying, and assisting the sales teams in pursuit of new business leads as well as managing their own accounts.

Job Responsibilities

Prospect and generate new leads, as well as qualify leads generated by support functions

Sell entire Multimedia product line (spot radio & TV, promotions, digital and special events)

Attend promotional events and other client networking events

Work in partnership with support team on pre-sale processes (e.g., preparing drafts of presentations, proposals)

Work in partnership with support team on post-sale processes (e.g., entering orders, collections)

Collaborate with all departments on potential client opportunities

Required Skills & Experience

Excellent command of verbal and written communication

Ability to conduct effective account planning and coordinate different resources to meet customer needs

Strong analytical, organizational skills, and negotiations skills

Ability to prioritize and multitask under deadline pressures

Work well both independently and in a team environment

High Proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel

Desired Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

3 years minimum experience in tangible or intangible sales preferred from advertising/media

Experience in generating new business preferred

Bilingual in English/Spanish verbal and written skills

Marketing background a plus

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Orlando, FL

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Physical Requirements (Optional)

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours

Qualified candidate should send resume to:

https://corporate.univision.com/careers/