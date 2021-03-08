Do you want to join a premier multimedia company? When you start a career with Hearst Television, not only will you work amongst passionate professionals who take pride in what they do, but you will be a part of a progressive culture where your talents will be valued.

WPBF 25, the Hearst Television ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, is looking for a Multimedia Sales Account Executive. Come work for a market-leading station and an industry leading ownership group. If you are competitive, driven by success and love to win we want to talk to you! We offer very competitive commission rates, bonuses, a great benefits package, opportunities for advancement, a great team environment. As a bonus, you???ll get to enjoy the lifestyle that living in South Florida offers!

The Account Executive will be responsible for new business development on all platforms ??? TV, digital, and multicast. The ideal candidate is a self-starter, thrives in a goal-oriented team environment, has a positive attitude, and a desire to WIN! Are you ready to start a new career and make a great living? If the answer is yes, we want to hear from you!

As an Account Executive, you will be expected to work both at the station as well as outside of the station making sales calls and/or visiting with clients or potential clients. In this hybrid position, you will meet with clients in-person and have capabilities for zoom/video conference meetings as needed.

Job Responsibilities:

Qualifications Requirements: