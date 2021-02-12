Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Account Executive – Miami Details:

Entercom Miami seeks an experienced self-motivated sales professional to develop advertising and marketing campaigns to new and existing clients. With an emphasis on new business development, sports marketing, and digital sales. The ideal candidate must possess a hunter mentality with cold calling/prospecting experience, a proven ability to negotiate and close with a high level of success, and must easily build relationships. Consistently driving game-changing results, this individual knows how to identify, develop, and present customized solutions to clients using non-traditional and digital concepts. With excellent written and oral communication skills, this individual easily commands the room during presentations. Able to multi-task with a high degree of time management and organizational skills. As an Account Executive with Entercom, you will also represent some of the largest sports teams and talent in the entertainment industry. In keeping with the other members of the Entercom teams, the #1 trait we look for is a “WINNING ATTITUDE”! We are looking for driven individuals who refuse to lose or compromise their level of success even in an unsteady economy. If all of this describes YOU; please forward your resume, including career success stories today. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

3/2/2021 Closing Date:

5/31/2021 City:

Miami State:

Florida Requirements:

Experience: * Media Sales * Sports and event sponsorship sales * Digital sales background preferred * Successful track record of new business development * Proven track record of meeting and exceeding defined sales goals * Strategic multi-level selling * Conceptual understanding of client needs analysis and its benefits * A valid driver’s license, satisfactory completion of a motor vehicle record check, and if applicant’s own vehicle, proof of insurance is required. Additional Preferred Traits: * Prompt * Disciplined * Creative thinker * social media and web savvy * Outgoing Additional Information:

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages over 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Learn more at [1] www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). References Visible links 1. http://www.entercom.com Contact:

To apply and upload your resume, visit https://entercom.com/careers Apply Online URL:

https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?jobId=15872