Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Weekend Sport Anchor/Reporter/MMJ
WPBF 25 News, the Hearst Television ABC Affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, is looking for a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter/Multimedia Journalist who can generate story ideas, write to video, and do compelling live shots. We are seeking a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. The Multimedia Journalist should be an accurate, ethical, compelling storyteller with a team attitude. The right candidate loves telling stories and delivering them LIVE to the viewers. This person will produce content on-air, on-line, and for our mobile devices. We are looking for someone who can shoot and edit video and has a passion for journalism and bringing the viewer the big story.
Job Responsibilities:
- Anchor and Produce Saturday and Sunday early evening and 11pm sports segments.
- Report and Produce Friday night Football, Basketball shows, Spring Training, Honda Classic, etc.
- Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on sports, day-of news or special project assignments
- Ability to shoot, track and edit high-quality packages, VO/SOTs and VOs, live shots and live interviews
- Contribute both written and video content to our digital products and our social media sites
- Produce and report additional sports and news content as assigned. Deliver scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality and purpose
- Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow us to break stories of significance.
- Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
- Edit video on Adobe Premier and other non-linear platforms.
- Participate in editorial meetings and contribute fresh ideas for newscasts, sweeps and special projects
- Be well versed in local, national and international sports, with special attention to high school athletics, ACC and other conference sports, NASCAR, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, etc.
- Be available for unscheduled assignments on mornings, nights, weekends and holidays
- Appears on behalf of the station at public events
Qualifications Requirements:
- Ability to operate mobile transmission devices and use of latest technology
- Can work in all weather conditions and carry up to 50 pounds
- Has a valid drivers license, can drive large vehicles over long distances, and a clear driving record
- Excellent writing and packaging skills
Experience Requirements:
- Prior sports anchoring, reporting and MMJ experience
Education:
- College degree or equivalent work/military experience
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE