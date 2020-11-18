Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Weekend Sport Anchor/Reporter/MMJ Details:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst Television ABC Affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, is looking for a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter/Multimedia Journalist who can generate story ideas, write to video, and do compelling live shots. We are seeking a self-motivated individual who wants to win each day. The Multimedia Journalist should be an accurate, ethical, compelling storyteller with a team attitude. The right candidate loves telling stories and delivering them LIVE to the viewers. This person will produce content on-air, on-line, and for our mobile devices. We are looking for someone who can shoot and edit video and has a passion for journalism and bringing the viewer the big story. Job Responsibilities: Anchor and Produce Saturday and Sunday early evening and 11pm sports segments.

Report and Produce Friday night Football, Basketball shows, Spring Training, Honda Classic, etc.

Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on sports, day-of news or special project assignments

Ability to shoot, track and edit high-quality packages, VO/SOTs and VOs, live shots and live interviews

Contribute both written and video content to our digital products and our social media sites

Produce and report additional sports and news content as assigned. Deliver scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality and purpose

Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow us to break stories of significance.

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Edit video on Adobe Premier and other non-linear platforms.

Participate in editorial meetings and contribute fresh ideas for newscasts, sweeps and special projects

Be well versed in local, national and international sports, with special attention to high school athletics, ACC and other conference sports, NASCAR, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, etc.

Be available for unscheduled assignments on mornings, nights, weekends and holidays

Appears on behalf of the station at public events Qualifications Requirements: Ability to operate mobile transmission devices and use of latest technology

Can work in all weather conditions and carry up to 50 pounds

Has a valid drivers license, can drive large vehicles over long distances, and a clear driving record

Excellent writing and packaging skills Experience Requirements: Prior sports anchoring, reporting and MMJ experience Education: College degree or equivalent work/military experience Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

2/16/2021 Closing Date:

3/18/2021 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE