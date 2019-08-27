Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Position/Title:

Writer Producer

Details:

WESH-TV is looking for a highly-creative Promotion Writer Producer to write, shoot, edit and design promotion for all media platforms. This position is responsible for producing station image promotion for all platforms that advances our brand and gets noticed in a competitive market. This person will write, produce and creatively execute daily news promos and assist in the execution of street team events, station campaigns, and marketing projects. This person will also assist the promotions department in other duties, as assigned. If you can think outside the box and are motivated with a great attitude, then this job could be ideal for you!

Job Responsibilities:

Produce, write, shoot and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns from start to finish that generate viewer interest to increase the brand awareness and ratings for all multi-platforms.

Organizing, overseeing and executing projects from concept through delivery, directing and supervising video editors, sound editors and on-air announce talent and frontline video editing.

Create, update and enhance station on-air image, entertainment promos and graphics- this includes daily program episodes for air.

Produce and execute community outreach events, including on-air promotion and event planning/execution.

Assist with street team vehicle and events.

Hands-on editing and online editing supervision

Contribution to brainstorms across all departments

Experience Requirements:

Television Writer/Producer experience preferred.

Experience with Adobe applications such as After Effects, Premiere Pro, and Photo Shop a must.

Related military experience will be considered

Qualifications Requirements:

Working knowledge of AVID and Adobe Creative Suite.

Strong writing skills.

Knowledge of production process including linear and non-linear editing.

Proficient in videography and lighting.

Demonstrated ability to write compelling, conversational copy.

Strong image and promotion writing skills.

Work well under extreme deadlines.

Must be a team player and think outside the box.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or some college preferred.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/21/2019

Closing Date:

9/20/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/writer-producer-6750

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/writer-producer-6750