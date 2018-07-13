WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando; WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville Job Postings

WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

www.fox35orlando.com

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

July 19, 2018

The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

NEWS

ASSOCIATE DIGITAL PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Conceptualize and produce creative and engaging material for use across station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Write stories for news programs and the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Facilitate the editorial gathering of local news and breaking news stories, gleaning information from various sources and contacts and reproducing the material into strong compelling digital content. Apply commonly accepted standards of journalism. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Perform duties of on-line writer/producer, specializing in print style writing, copyediting and editorial gathering. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Solid understanding of online standards, design and usability. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred. Ability to work under pressure as a cohesive member of a team.

PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Shoots and edits video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. Self-motivated, creative storyteller with strong photography and editing skills and a full understanding of live truck operations. Working knowledge of: P-2 camera systems and AVID/Adobe Premier edit systems, Dejero/LiveU backpacks, lighting and sound equipment, and newsroom computer systems considered a plus. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience and at least 2 years’ experience as a photographer/editor in a television news department is preferred. Willingness and ability to travel for story assignments. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

MANAGING EDITOR (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Manage daily news coverage and operation of the assignment desk to include the following duties: Develop and implement strategies for effective, efficient and smooth operation of the assignment desk to ensure maximum news production and most efficient use of resources. Work with reporters and crews to maximize news coverage of daily news events. Attend editorial meetings. Monitor scanners for breaking news. Assign news crews and equipment to cover stories. Gather meaningful news information from available sources for newscasts. Work closely with other news managers and producers in executing daily and future story coverage. Lead and supervise assignment editors and set goals to ensure strategic coverage goals and objectives are met. Lead and oversee training for assignment editors and help design systems to make sure local content goals are met. Drive digital media content through the assignment desk by identifying streaming sources and potential digital stories. Work closely with the digital team. Oversee daily planning functions to ensure consistent news coverage of continuing stories and sharing of resources among newscasts. Plan coverage of special events, such as the Daytona 500, sports championships, parades, etc. Supervise assignment planners to develop and execute strategies for future news stories, projects and newscasts. Ensure follow-up stories and assignments are pursued. College/University degree in broadcast journalism or other related field. A minimum of three years’ experience on a TV news assignment desk preferred. Working knowledge of newsroom computers, the Internet and computer-assisted reporting.

ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION TECH (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Assist director with various aspects of production including video camera, audio console, floor directing, video recorder and lighting board. College degree or equivalent work experience in film or television preferred. Basic understanding of television production and computers. Weekends and holidays required.

SALES – Gainesville

SALES ASSISTANT (Regular Full Time / Gainesville): Assist TV Ad General Sales Manager and Local Account Executives with the scheduling, input, checking and revision of orders to accommodate client business. Work with Local Account Executives on client visit preparations, generating proposals, graphics and avails. Resolve customer service issues and inquiries such as credit memos and discrepancies. Perform general clerical duties including copying, faxing, and mailing. Maintenance of office supply inventory. Handle incoming phone calls and route appropriately. Computer literacy in Word, PowerPoint, Access and Excel. Must be detail oriented and have excellent organizational and time management skills. Prior knowledge of Wide Orbit and experience in the broadcast/advertising industry are considered a plus. This position is in our Gainesville office.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs (Posted via Posting)

FOX TELEVISION STATION SALES/SALES TRAINING PROGRAM / New York – To apply for the FTS Sales Training Program or to review a list of other job opportunities available across the U.S. at Fox Stations Sales, click here.

Fox Television Stations Sales is seeking applicants for its Sales Training Program. The goal of the Training Program is to provide an internal pool of talent for future Account Executive positions within Fox Television Stations and Fox Stations Sales. Individuals must commit to a three-year program and must be geographically mobile. Assignments during and after completion of the program may be in any of the Fox Stations Sales offices or Stations located throughout the continental United States.

Responsibilities Include:

Assumes responsibilities for the retention and application of knowledge imparted through the training sessions and supplemental development modules.

To gain the knowledge and training required for the position of an Account Executive within the Fox organization.

Assumes responsibility for the accuracy and consistency of work assigned and for its completion within the time schedules determined by the Program Trainer.

Assumes responsibility for the understanding and retention of knowledge of all Company policies and procedures pertinent to this position and as an Employee of the Company.

Essential Qualifications: