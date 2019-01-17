WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville

wwwfox35orlando.com

January 28, 2019

IT

IT SUPPORT TECH (Regular Full Time / Orlando):

Job Purpose : This position assists FTS personnel with technical support of desktop computers, applications, and related technology. Support includes specification, installation, and repair of computer systems and peripherals within established FTS standards and guidelines. Activities require interaction with other members of the FTS IT team to diagnose and resolve unique, non-recurring problems. The employee in this position also assists in the maintenance, deployment, and problem solving associated with servers and networking devices. Work is performed with little supervision and requires initiative and judgment.

Functions/Responsibilities :

Provide PC technical support to FTS employees. This includes the installation, configuration, and ongoing usability of desktop laptop computers, mobile devices and peripheral technology. Ensure systems interconnect seamlessly with diverse systems and Active Directory resources Ensure system configurations and operations are in compliance with company policies and procedures. Maintain hardware/software inventories for all IT managed technologies. Works with coworkers and vendors to troubleshoot technical problems on PCs, servers and software Deploy new or upgraded technologies as defined in approved projects. Assist in information gathering associated with asset management and IT initiatives on an as-needed basis.

Required Qualifications:

1) Job Experience:

i) 4+ years supporting Windows PCs, Servers. ii) 3+ years supporting a user base >75 people.

iii) 2+ years basic IP networking

2) Job Skills:

i) Able to resolve issues and isolate faults methodically. ii) Able to follow defined procedure and processes.

iii) Able to deal with frequent change, and unexpected events.

iv) Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness. v) Exhibits sound and accurate judgment and logical reasoning. vi) Able to learn quickly.

3) Formal Education/Degree:

i) BS / BA in Computer Science (or equivalent in experience)

4) Relevant Technologies:

i) OS: MS Windows 7/10, Windows Server 2008 & later, Active Directory ii) Hardware Platforms: HP Desktop and Notebook computers.

iii) Applications/Software: MS Office, Crowdstrike Falcon , BackupExec, Ghost (or equivalent), and Bitlocker disk encryption

ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION TECH (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Assist director with various aspects of production including video camera, audio console, floor directing, video recorder and lighting board. Assist with promo editing.

College degree or equivalent work experience in film or television preferred. Basic understanding of television production and computers. Basic video editing skills. Weekends and holidays required.

NEWS

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision. Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred.

PRODUCER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Produce and meet strategic goals for assigned newscasts. Create newscasts with impact by writing stories and teases creatively and effectively. Research and present compelling story ideas at daily editorial meetings. Utilize social media tools to engage and attract viewers. Strong creative writing skills and editorial judgment are a must. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, ENG & SNG remotes is desirable. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism. A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a television news department producing newscasts. Must work well under deadline pressure during breaking news.

EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Edit video for reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. Shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. A minimum of one-year experience as an editor or photographer in a television station. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of P-2 camera systems, AVID edit systems, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

ANCHOR/REPORTER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Anchor newscasts as assigned. Use creativity, unique style, originality, innovation, discretion and good news judgment to enterprise, prepare and disseminate news stories in newscasts, during live reports and on the web site. Find local information in an innovative way. Cultivate and maintain contacts and evaluate leads/tips to develop story ideas. Utilize sources to develop substantive news stories. Write creatively and accurately to video. Provide live coverage of breaking events. Take initiative and be a leader in the newsroom.

A minimum of three years’ experience working as a reporter and/or anchor in a medium or large market preferred. Good news judgment and knowledge of fair and accurate journalism practices. Ability to tell stories, ask good probing questions in Q&A with reporters and ad-lib effectively. Strong writing skills and thorough knowledge of current events. Excellent people and communication skills; must be a team player. Working knowledge of newsroom computers.

REPORTER/MMJ (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Provide original news content for WOFL, WOGX, fox35orlando.com and various social media platforms by successfully accomplishing the following: gather news information including; conducting live and taped interviews; write stories and deliver news reports on-air, on-line and other media platforms. These platforms require the Reporter/MMJ to shoot and edit video and present material in an engaging manner. Must contribute to social media efforts; initiate research, and enterprise stories. Must be a self-starter, able to work independently, have outstanding time management skills and complete required assignments on deadline. Strong working knowledge of technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools and non-linear editing such as AVID. A 4-year college degree is required with emphasis in Communications or Journalism and a minimum of three years’ experience preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license, must be able to meet driving requirements. Must be able to lift 40 pounds.

SALES

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Fox35, My65, and Fox35Orlando.com seek a highly motivated AE to join our dynamic team. This is a multi-platform sales opportunity responsible for increasing share on transactional accounts, generating new non-traditional business and digital sales. Develop relationships with existing TV advertisers and their agencies. Produce and present effective sales solutions to existing and developed accounts. College degree and a minimum of two years’ sales experience preferred. Candidate should possess top communication skills and be service oriented. Experience with new business development preferred. Knowledge of Scarborough, NSI, Wide Orbit, Media Sales and general computer skills a plus. Must have valid driver’s license.

FOX TELEVISION STATION SALES/SALES TRAINING PROGRAM / New York – To apply for the FTS Sales Training Program or to review a list of other job opportunities available across the U.S. at Fox Stations Sales, click here.

Fox Television Stations Sales is seeking applicants for its Sales Training Program. The goal of the Training Program is to provide an internal pool of talent for future Account Executive positions within Fox Television Stations and Fox Stations Sales. Individuals must commit to a three-year program and must be geographically mobile. Assignments during and after completion of the program may be in any of the Fox Stations Sales offices or Stations located throughout the continental United States.

Responsibilities Include:

Assumes responsibilities for the retention and application of knowledge imparted through the training sessions and supplemental development modules.

To gain the knowledge and training required for the position of an Account Executive within the Fox organization.

Assumes responsibility for the accuracy and consistency of work assigned and for its completion within the time schedules determined by the Program Trainer.

Assumes responsibility for the understanding and retention of knowledge of all Company policies and procedures pertinent to this position and as an Employee of the Company.

Essential Qualifications: