WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando Postings

August 20, 2018

The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

NEWS

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER ( Regular Full Time / Orlando): Write stories for news programs and use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information. Select appropriate video and sound for stories on air. Assist anchors, reporters and producers in preparing stories for broadcast and the web. Produce newscasts as needed under management supervision. Seek out and identify engaging content and post on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Work with the assignment desk in gathering information from various news sources and determining the newsworthiness. Keep news staff apprised of breaking news and changes in assignments. Make beat check calls to law enforcement and other governmental agencies. Communicate with affiliates to ensure continuity of coverage. College degree in an applicable discipline such as broadcast journalism or equivalent job experience. Strong creative writing skills and news and editorial judgment are a must. Must be proficient in social media and have an eye for content that will engage viewers on social media. Must be well organized, able to manage multiple projects and work well under deadline pressure. Must be able to deal effectively with people. Working knowledge of newsroom computer systems, the Internet, graphic and production equipment, and ENG & SNG remotes is strongly preferred.

EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando Edit video for reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. Shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. A minimum of one-year experience as an editor or photographer in a television station. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of P-2 camera systems, AVID edit systems, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

MANAGING EDITOR (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Manage daily news coverage and operation of the assignment desk to include the following duties: Develop and implement strategies for effective, efficient and smooth operation of the assignment desk to ensure maximum news production and most efficient use of resources. Work with reporters and crews to maximize news coverage of daily news events. Attend editorial meetings. Monitor scanners for breaking news. Assign news crews and equipment to cover stories. Gather meaningful news information from available sources for newscasts. Work closely with other news managers and producers in executing daily and future story coverage. Lead and supervise assignment editors and set goals to ensure strategic coverage goals and objectives are met. Lead and oversee training for assignment editors and help design systems to make sure local content goals are met. Drive digital media content through the assignment desk by identifying streaming sources and potential digital stories. Work closely with the digital team. Oversee daily planning functions to ensure consistent news coverage of continuing stories and sharing of resources among newscasts. Plan coverage of special events, such as the Daytona 500, sports championships, parades, etc. Supervise assignment planners to develop and execute strategies for future news stories, projects and newscasts. Ensure follow-up stories and assignments are pursued. College/University degree in broadcast journalism or other related field. A minimum of three years’ experience on a TV news assignment desk preferred. Working knowledge of newsroom computers, the Internet and computer-assisted reporting.

ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION

BROADCAST OPERATIONS MANAGER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Manage daily broadcast operations for three full power television stations, WOFL/WRBW/WOGX. Oversee a dynamic operational crew that performs a broad range of tasks, including directing live newscasts, master control, and other technical operations assignments. Works closely with Programming, Traffic, News, and Creative Services to ensure all schedules and service requests are processed correctly and instructions are clearly communicated to appropriate personnel. Administers staff schedules and time off requests. Continually develops, updates, and implements standard operating procedures to ensure clean broadcasts across all 3 stations. Address operational errors. Highly involved in the recruiting, hiring, and training efforts for operational staff. Serves as lead operator and content administrator for key systems, such as Grass Valley iTX, Bitcentral, and Sony ELC. Assist with engineering department long range planning, annual reporting, and purchase process needs. Minimum 2 years of experience working in a role related to live news production, master control, and/or engineering at a 24/7 broadcast television station. Previous management experience a plus. College degree in communications, television, or other area of study with relevant work experience preferred. Hands on experience with master control and/or production automation systems. Proficient in the use of Microsoft operating systems and business applications, specifically Word and Excel. Strong communication, written and organization skills. The ability to multitask, meet deadlines, and make quick decisions in a fast-paced environment.

PRODUCTION TECH – PT : (Regular Part Time / Orlando): Assist director with various aspects of production including video camera, audio console, floor directing, video recorder and lighting board. College degree or equivalent work experience in film or television preferred. Basic understanding of television production and computers. Weekends and holidays required. This is a part time position scheduled 16 hours per week.

FINANCE

FINANCIAL ANALYST (Regular Full Time/Orlando This driven person will handle the core accounting responsibilities for WOFL/WRBW/WOGX television stations. As an active participant in this team. You know your accounting principles and full accounting cycle from beginning to end. You will prepare and analyze financial data, prepare monthly financial reports and ad hoc reporting as assigned. Collaborating with your team is key and having a roll up your sleeves to pitch in when and where needed attitude is vital to this role. This is a fast-paced opportunity where attention to detail and tapping into your problem solving skills is essential. Computer literate, expert level skills with MS Excel along with working knowledge of MS Word. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, ability to handle multiple tasks in a deadline driven environment is essential. Bachelor degree in Business is required. A minimum of 2 years general accounting experience and broadcast experience preferred. Knowledge of financial systems is required. JDEdwards/Peoplesoft and Wide Orbit broadcast traffic systems experience preferred. Background check required.

