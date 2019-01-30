WFLZ Morning Show Asst. Producer/Board-Op

Details:

Job Summary: Provides programming and control board support to On-Air Talent. Responsibilities • Operates control board for studios and remote programming. • Regulates program timing, operates syndicated programming, and plays commercials. • Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room. • Supports off-air commercial production, dubbing music to hard disk and programming automation computers. • Protects station's license by censoring live programs and deleting words/phrases not permitted on air. • Executes playlists for server, tape, or simulcast programming. • Assists with adjusting signal and programming content to ensure transmission meets federally mandated broadcast standards. • Processes time-out programming for accurate play back. • Monitors and updates weather, traffic and news reports into automation equipment. • Checks studio equipment for proper functioning and notifies Engineering of technical malfunctions affecting quality of the broadcast. • Screens in-coming phone calls and selectively chooses callers for On-Air Talent and talk shows. • Handles emergency inserts (e.g. news updates, breaking stories, alert system tests, etc.). Qualifications Competencies/Skills • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, Windows, Adobe Audition or similar audio editing software, Wide Orbit or similar automation system • Time management and attention to detail • Ability to work without close supervision • Flexibility in work schedule, including evenings, overnight and weekends • Functions well in a fast-paced environment with tight timeframes and multiple demands • Works well in a team environment Work Experience • 6 months in a related role and/or technical training Education • High school graduate or G.E.D. Certifications • None required Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular