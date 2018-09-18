WMBB, News 13, Panama City, FL is searching for a Weeknight Sports Anchor/Reporter to produce and anchor sports reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift Physical Demands & Work Environment : The Weeknight Sports Anchor/Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions on occasion, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.