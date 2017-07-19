Weekend/Morning Anchor

Requirements: Writes, reports, shoots and

edits video news stories from concept to finish; contributes copy stories to

newscasts and digital platforms. Performs live reports on daily basis.

Generates story ideas, cultivates news sources and remains knowledgeable

regarding places, events and people in the news, local or national.

Maintains contacts within

business community to report promptly on new or continuing events.

Provides daily story notes outlining ideas for future stories. Passes

along facts uncovered concerning ongoing projects. Provides progress reports on

story checks. Shares information relating to upcoming events, meetings or story

developments. Presents stories via on air, live from the set, live remotes or

live indoor locations.

Must be proficient at delivers news and

introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as well as

external sources in accordance with program outline. Must be proficient at

delivering unscripted breaking news coverage and special events to the

community at large.

Serves as community

ambassador for the news department. Responds to concerns of viewers. Makes

personal appearances on behalf of the station. Attends station sponsored

promotion events as scheduled.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in

Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent training

and/or experience.