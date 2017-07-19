Weekend/Morning Anchor

|Details:
The WALA Reporter
(Multi-Media Journalist) and Weekend Anchor: researches, writes, reports,
weekend anchor duties, shoots video and edits news material for television
newscasts and all WALA news platforms, including digital and smart phones. Work performed is
for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web,
digital and social media. The successful individual
will furnish a wide variety of news content either working alone or in tandem
with other field personnel. This position coordinates with Content
Center/Assignment Desk and team of multi- media producers. The Newsperson
contributes live shots utilizing microwave, satellite and other technology for
feeding stories to Content Center. The individual will be called upon to
represent WALA in public in a professional and courteous manner
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
7/17/2017
|Closing Date:
10/31/2017
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
At least two years
experience in broadcast journalism. Experience reporting (MMJ) news at a
commercial television station preferred.
Must possess advanced
understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism. Ability to
combine words and pictures into informative and interesting news stories.
Advanced knowledge of the locale, governing bodies, demographics and public
Ability to edit stories as necessary.
Ability to perform quality work in high pressure deadline situations.
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Must possess valid Driver’s License.
|Requirements:
Writes, reports, shoots and
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
|Contact:
To apply go to: Fox10tv.com / Careers