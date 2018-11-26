Category:

News Position/Title:

Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter Details: WMBB-TV in Panama City, FL is seeking a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter to serve as the primary presenter of weekend sports stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. On non-weekend workdays, the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about sports events by interview, investigation or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: ·Produces and presents sports reports for all platforms.

·Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

·Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner.

·Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content.

·Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

·Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage.

·Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

·Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

·Shoots video for sports reports.

·Sets up, composes and executes video shots.

·Maintains video equipment.

·Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.

·Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms.

·Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

11/14/2018 Closing Date:

12/14/2018 City:

Panama City – 32401 State:

Florida URL:

http://www.mypanhandle.com Experience:

·Experience preferred in sports reporting or anchoring.

·Experience guiding, directing and motivating others Requirements:

·Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

·Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities.

·Fluency in English.

·Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

·Superior on-air presence.

·Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

·Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

·Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

·Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

·Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

·Flexibility to work any shift.Physical Demands and Work Environment:The Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. Must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Additional Information:

Contract required. Contact:

Apply online at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com Apply Online URL:

https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com Job Req #:

MBB111418WSA