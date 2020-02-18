|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Weekend Meteorologist Reporter
WPEC has an exciting opportunity for you! We have an open position in our News department for a weekend Meteorologist/Reporter.
WPEC is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter to present the weather forecast for the weekend morning news and do weather reporting/projects 3 days a week. As our Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter you are responsible for the content of the weather cast on-air and on our digital platforms.
The main day to day responsibilities of the role will include…
- Forecasting, Producing and Presenting clear and concise weather casts, which tell a story and connect with viewers
- Issue warnings and alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events
- Utilize social media during severe weather, as well as write weather stories
- Make public appearances on behalf of the station
- Pitching story ideas, developing contacts and reporting 3 days a week
- Work with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations
What skills do you need to be successful in our role?
- Ability to tell memorable and meaningful stories, we value visual and compelling storytelling
- Ability to demonstrate experience with active and visual live shots
- In Depth Knowledge of forecasting
- Sharp news judgement and exceptional writing skills
- Ability to multitask while meeting deadlines and prioritizing tasks
- Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Mimimum 3 years experience in weather presentation and reporting preferred
While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers