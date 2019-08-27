Category:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country today. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to 162 stations located in 79 geographically diverse markets and our Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WEAR-TV is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter! You will present the weather forecast for the weekend news and report for the news team 3 days a week.

As a Meteorologist, you will be responsible for the content of the weather cast on-air and on our digital platforms. You will issue warnings and alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events. You must be able to utilize social media during severe weather, as well as write weather stories.

As a Reporter, you will need the skills to tell memorable stories and execute active live shots. We value visual and compelling storytelling.

Forecasting, producing and presenting clear and concise weather casts that connect to the viewer

Developing content and graphics for on-air, web and social media

Being active in the community and make public appearances on behalf of WEAR-TV

Working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations, doing live shots and reporting from community events and in breaking news

Previous on-air experience presenting weather is required

2 years of minimum experience at a broadcast television station

This is not an entry-level position – previous on-air experience presenting weather and news information is required.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

