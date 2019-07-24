Category:

Channel 3 is searching for a Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter to join our team in Northwest Florida. We are a very busy weather market. We get everything from tropical hurricanes and tornadoes to heat waves and severe thunder and hail storms. Overall, this position requires a passion for the weather, news and the community. It’s required that performance stays according to protocol and is accurate. Vacancy Type:

http://www.weartv.com Experience:

As a meteorologist, you will be responsible for the content of the weather cast on-air and on our digital platforms. You will issue warnings and alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events, according to our strategy. You must be able to utilize social media during severe weather, as well as write weather stories. Duties include:

Forecasting, producing, and presenting clear and concise weather casts- which tell a story and connect with viewers

Developing content and graphics for on-air, web and social media, making public appearances on behalf of the station

Working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations

Doing live shots and reporting from community events and in breaking news Requirements:

As a reporter, you will need the skills to tell impactful, memorable stories. We value visual and compelling storytelling. Your responsibilities will include pitching story ideas, developing contacts and reporting 3 days a week. We’re looking for someone with sharp news judgment, strong writing and excellent storytelling skills, and the ability to work well with others. The ability to demonstrate experience with active and visual live shots is required. You will be expected to produce content on a variety of platforms including, internet, social networking sites, and mobile phones, in addition to television. You must have excellent time management skills. Experience:

Previous on-air experience presenting weather and news information is required Please attach a link to your work when applying. Contact:

