Weekend Audio Operator

NBC 15 WPMI-TV is seeking a Weeknight Audio Operator. The ideal candidate should have background in audio board operation and work in pressure situations. The Weeknight Audio Operator's main responsibility will be to maintain and run all studio audio equipment that is required for a live or taped show. In this role, you will also be a studio camera operator during the week, along with other certain production responsibilities. Other responsibilities will include graphic work with creating on-air graphics for newscast, directing broadcast segments and possibly some video editing of news stories and commercial production. You will also possibly be responsible for live or taped on location events.

Job Skills and Requirements: Knowledge of production standards and equipment

Ability to clearly give and take direction to crew while under pressure

Excellent typing and spelling skills are necessary

Must be able to lift & position 40 pounds lighting instruments Requirements:

Experience: 1-2 years of technical experience is preferred

College degree preferred Contact:

