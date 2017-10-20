|Position/Title:
Weekend Anchor
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
WTLV/WJXX News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great journalist and anchor who can take our award winning newscasts to the next level. We want a journalist who is a storyteller. Not just on the anchor desk but from the field and in breaking news situations. The ideal candidate can enterprise, shoot, write and edit their own stories and has expert social media skills.
Duties:
- Anchor newscasts
- Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.
- Use editorial judgement to help determine content of the newscasts.
- Work with producer and co-anchors to produce unique, fast-paced newscasts.
- Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance newscasts and stories.
- Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.
- Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.
- Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.
- Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.
- Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.
- Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.
- Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.
- Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or Executive Producer.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
10/16/2017
|Closing Date:
3/4/2018
|City:
Jacksonville
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
3 Year(s)
|Requirements:
- 3-5 years experience, preferably in a mid-major market
- Bachelor’s Degree in journalism, arts, film, or related field of study preferred (or experience equivalent)
- Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems
- Understanding of the tenets of professional journalism
- A portfolio with examples of strong breaking news reporting
- Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots
- Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook
- Knowledge of ENPS, Adobe Premiere and Axis graphics a plus
- Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines
- Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
marris3@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
mharris3
|Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JjqWTXMe?idpartenaire=10101