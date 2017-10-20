Weekend Anchor

Details: WTLV/WJXX News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great journalist and anchor who can take our award winning newscasts to the next level. We want a journalist who is a storyteller. Not just on the anchor desk but from the field and in breaking news situations. The ideal candidate can enterprise, shoot, write and edit their own stories and has expert social media skills. Duties: Anchor newscasts

Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Use editorial judgement to help determine content of the newscasts.

Work with producer and co-anchors to produce unique, fast-paced newscasts.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance newscasts and stories.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility. Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or Executive Producer. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.