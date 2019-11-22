Job Title: VP/General Manager Station: WSFL-TV Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Scripps is seeking a VP/General Manager for our WSFL-TV station in sunny Miami, Florida. The General Manager is a collaborative leader who models the company’s core values and is accountable for all areas of the station multi-platform operation. The VP/General Manager works with station and corporate leadership to develop strategic and operational plans that will result in the growth of the station and its people.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Lead a fully functioning multi-platform media station with a focus on growing revenue and audience.

Be the primary leader in generating ratings and revenue. Develop strategic plans and operational plans for the station’s growth in multi-platform content delivery and revenue generation that is in alignment with the local brand.

Lead with positive motivation, direction and insight while holding team accountable for attainment of operational goals.

Encourage innovation across all levels of the organization.

Provide visible leadership both inside the station and the community. Develop strong relationships with key clients and other business partners.

Effectively communicate to department heads and all employees. Create a collaborative, team-based environment.

Provide training and development opportunities to team members.

Responsible for all aspects of financial statements and ensuring station compliance with Scripps policies regarding those statements. Responsible for station operating and capital expense budgets.

Enforce all FCC, EEO, SOX and any other appropriate rules and regulations.

Understand and adhere to company policies, and at all times adhere to the highest ethical standards.

Work transparently with divisional general manager and other corporate team members to improve multi-platform operations.

Perform other duties as may be assigned.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Four year college degree preferred.

Requires a track record of proven leadership success in team effectiveness, revenue growth, brand development, and multi-platform audience growth.

At least five years experience in a senior management position preferred.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Proven ability to cultivate innovation, risk-taking and leading change.

Effective leader that demonstrates passion and enthusiasm for the company’s mission.

Must be proficient with station computer systems.

Prepare and monitor station budgets; maintain compliance with FCC rules and regulations.

Organize, motivate and supervise staff.

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Establish cooperative working relationships both internally and externally.

Be an effective leader.

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.