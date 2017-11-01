loading...

WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

www.fox35orlando.com

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

VP FINANCE (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Fox O&O WOFL-TV in Orlando, Florida is seeking a VP of Finance to lead our triopoly of stations. The position will have oversight of the personnel management of Finance and IT staff. The ideal candidate will be responsible as well for all financial functions to include management and supervision of all phases of accounting. Must be a highly motivated, hands-on controller. Manage day-to-day accounting functions (GL, AP, AR, PR, FA, tax packages, cash flow, forecasting, and all financial reporting). Manage monthly close, journal entries and account recs. Ability to adhere to SOX, accounting principles and internal controls. Prepare, direct and manage the annual budget process and coordinate with all departments regarding all station financial matters, capital projects and fixed assets. Coordinate and conduct internal audits. Manage and assist in negotiation of station purchases and contracts. BS in Accounting required. A minimum of 5 years hands-on accounting with management experience, preferably in the broadcast industry or with a major corporation. A CPA is preferred. Excellent communication skills. Ability to meet deadlines in a fast paced, ever-changing environment. Demonstrate high proficiency with the operation of personal computer and software applications, to include spreadsheet, financial and word processing (Microsoft Office Suite, JD Edwards/PeopleSoft and Wide Orbit). Independent thinker, detail-oriented, analytical, strategic and knowledgeable of ENG and IT systems. Ability to conceptualize, develop and implement strategic systems as a way to create efficiencies. Effective problem solving skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously. Local and national travel and a valid driver’s license will be required. Confidentiality a must. Background check required. Candidates must submit a resume with cover letter and salary requirements

Related posts