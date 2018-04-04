VP Digital Sales

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Oversees Digital advertising sales activities in assigned market. Accountable for achieving and exceeding targeted Digital advertising sales revenues for the market and for controlling sales expenses. Directs sales processes to generate Digital revenues. Prepares budgets and revenue forecasts as necessary. Assists sales team with with key accounts. Oversees the management of available Digital advertising inventory to drive most profitable sales. Recruits, ensures ongoing organization development and training and development of direct reports. Responsibilities Manages Digital revenue with goal of meeting/exceeding Digital revenue

Oversees advertising sales activities in assigned market; is accountable for achieving/ exceeding targeted advertising sales revenues for the market and for controlling sales expenses.

Drives results through others, manages team performance and holds team accountable against business metrics.

Translates market and Digital business strategies into specific actions to generate sales and revenue.

Directs sales activities and processes that generate new business and deepen existing relationships specifically Digital revenue.

Sets sales goals and guides subsequent goal-setting processes.

Prepares budgets and revenue forecasts.

Obtains, allocates and adjusts operations resources to achieve sales and service goals.

Oversees management of available Digital advertising inventory to drive most profitable sales.

Meets with key accounts.

Recruits, hires and ensures ongoing training and development of Account Executives specific to Digital marketing.

Goes on sales calls and conducts in-field coaching to develop Account Executives. Qualifications Strong understanding of digital, broadcasting, marketing, promotion, and collection standards

Proven ability to grow new business and find new revenue opportunities

Excellent leadership and coaching ability; can successfully coach others in sales practices

Deep understanding of local markets, customers, and competitors in order to target needs and drive sales

Can create productive, long-term customer relationships.

Adept as entrepreneurial self-starter

Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and multi task

Can push self and others to achieve and excel in a fast-paced dynamic environment

Excellent business and people decision-making skills

Can model positive energy and handle stress in the face of challenges, deadlines and financial pressures

Flexibility and creativity

Excellent communication and influencing skills across multiple groups

Excellent interpersonal skills and collaboration with others Work Experience 3+ years’ experience as a Digital Sales Manager in media industry with proven track record of success Education 4-year college degree preferred Certifications None required. IAB Certification preferred Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.