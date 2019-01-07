WWSB ABC7 along the Suncoast in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a News Photojournalist/Videographer to join our team.

Successful candidate will have work experience in newsgathering on all platforms, ENG cameras and video editing (Edius). Must be capable of gathering news assignments on your own or as part of a team. Responsible for maintaining assigned gear, operating ENG trucks and live devices. Candidate will also be required to contribute content to digital platforms. Must be willing and able to work a variety of shifts including but not limited to mornings, afternoons, evenings, late nights, holidays and weekends.

Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required.

Apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/9377/videographer/job and attach resume with cover letter. All candidates must provide a reel of on air work experience and proof of social media excellence. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V