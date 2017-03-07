WLTV Univision in Miami has immediate openings for Video Journalist. The right candidate will work as a one-person operation and be responsible for reporting, shooting and editing news stories and producing content for use in multiple outlets. Candidate will write and post across various platforms including updating web site and mobile products. The right candidate must be able to shoot and edit, be active in social media, do walk-and-talk live shots and be able to grab viewers with sights and sounds.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Gather information, conduct interviews, shoot video, produce, report and edit assigned stories daily;

Post video, pictures and stories to Website, Facebook, Twitter, Radio and other social media outlets;

outlets; Maintain strong familiarity with local, national and international news and issues of the day.

Establish and maintain news contacts in the community;

Maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving and communicating in a manner that works well with co-workers, supervisors and the community at large.

Other duties as deemed necessary.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Education: BA degree in communication, journalism, television broadcasting or equivalent preferred.

Experience: 1 year newsroom experience required; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Basic Skills: Candidate must be completely fluent in English and Spanish, with superior written/spoken Spanish language skills. Must be able to use newsroom computer systems and applications (both hardware/software). Knowledge of iNews and Adobe Premiere preferred. High ethical and journalistic standards are required. Candidate must have functional to advanced knowledge in the use of field cameras, gear and editing systems. Candidate must be able to make sound decisions while working under extreme deadlines and must have the ability to follow directions and incorporate constructive criticism into work results. Must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays. Must be able to drive and have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Physical Requirements: Ability to sit, stand and walk for up to (8) hours without restrictions. Ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds for extended periods of time.

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=1581

