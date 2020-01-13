Category:

WALA is a Meredith Corporation TV station that is looking for a Video Editor. The Video Editor operates various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital, avid) used for media production and/or transmission. Assists in digital media production. Vacancy Type:

1/15/2020 Closing Date:

2/28/2020 City:

Mobile – 36606-2532 State:

Alabama Experience:

High School Diploma. College degree preferred.

Experience in television, film or post production preferred but not required . Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff Requirements:

30%Communicate with Reporters, Photographers/MMJs in the field, establishing an approximated ETA for required VO, SOTS and/or PKGs (this needs to be done early to avoid floating stories). Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio. 30%Edit Vos, Sots, Vo-Sots, Pkgs as needed. 20%Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes. This includes making sure the editing booths’ computers have enough space to perform without problems. 15%Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production. Prompter operating. 5%Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments. May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format. Additional Information:

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/

VETERANS/DISABLED Contact:

Visit us today at: http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings Apply Online URL:

http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings