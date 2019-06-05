Category:
News
Position/Title:
Video Editor
Details:
WALA is a Meredith Corporation TV station that is looking for a Video Editor. The Video Editor operates various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital, avid) used for media production and/or transmission. Assists in digital media production.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
5/29/2019
Closing Date:
8/16/2019
City:
Mobile – 36606-2532
State:
Alabama
Experience:
High School Diploma. College degree preferred.
Experience in television, film or post production preferred but not required .
Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
Requirements:
30%Communicate with Reporters, Photographers/MMJs in the field, establishing an approximated ETA for required VO, SOTS and/or PKGs (this needs to be done early to avoid floating stories). Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio.
30%Edit Vos, Sots, Vo-Sots, Pkgs as needed.
20%Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes. This includes making sure the editing booths’ computers have enough space to perform without problems.
15%Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production. Prompter operating.
5%Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments. May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format.
Additional Information:
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/
VETERANS/DISABLED
Contact:
We are always on the lookout for bright, creative talent to be part of the Meredith team.
Visit us today at:
http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings
Apply Online URL:
http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings