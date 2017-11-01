loading...

Entravision Communications Corporation

TV Production Assistant

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

The ideal candidate will be able to assist with all video production requirements of the station, which includes the editing and shooting of commercials and promos. Must be able to work with all departments and clients.

Essential Functions

Shoots and edits creative commercials. Works directly with clients and Sales department. Juggles multiple projects the require experience with videography, knowledge of audio and lighting, Final Cut Pro, and Photoshop. Translates commercial scripts in English and Spanish.

Competencies

Technical Capability. Multitasking. Enthusiasm and Creativity. Sound Judgment. Strategic Thinking. Teamwork.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to the Production Manager

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

Spanish fluency required. Videography experience a must. Knowledge of audio and lighting. Video editing skills (non-linear). Strong knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Photoshop.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Salary: Commensurate with Experience

Please send resume to jennyash@entravision.com jobsorlando@entravision.com

Apply Online at entravision.com

No Phone calls or walk-ins

Related posts