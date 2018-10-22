Entravision Communications Corporation

TV Producer- Full Time

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Responsible for facilitating the news gathering process and ensures comprehensive coverage of all news stories across all platforms including, but not limited to, broadcast, digital, and web. Coordinates interviews, cultivates important contacts, writes compelling stories, updates the stations website. Works closely with fellow producers, anchors, reporters, and control room operators to ensure technically flawless newscasts.

Essential Functions

1. Starts daily editorial meeting; develops interesting story ideas using strong editorial judgment.

2. Coordinates interviews and logistics for field crews.

3. Facilitates the news gathering process and ensures comprehensive coverage of all news stories across all of the platforms.

4. Develops enterprise story ideas consistent with the Entravision news brand.

5. Cultivates contacts important to news coverage in the metropolitan area, including law enforcement.

6. Monitors police and emergency scanners and electronic/printed sources for news and disseminates the information to appropriate newsroom personnel.

7. Cooperates with and supports news and online platforms as assigned.

8. Writes compelling stories for newscasts and web distribution.

9. Calls sources and follows up on leads, identifying the most compelling video and sound.

10. Masters the station’s graphics system and uses all of the available information and media to craft compelling and accurate daily stories on-line and on air.

11. Works closely with fellow producers, anchors, reporters, and control room operators to ensure technically flawless newscasts.

12. Does in-house packages and re-track stories when needed.

13. Regularly updates station’s website. Posts news or videos online (WordPress and Syndicaster). Coordinates web content with digital reporter.

Competencies

1. A Self Starter who knows how to craft news, sports, and weather stories from beginning to end.

2. Excellent People Skills.

3. Sound Judgment.

4. Strategic Thinking.

5. Strong Leadership.

6. Teamwork.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to the News Director

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

1. 3-5 years large market broadcast news experience and newsroom management or supervision.

2. Strong understanding of news gathering ethical and legal issues.

3. Genuine enthusiasm for work and a drive for excellence.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

