Details: WESH

2/ CW18 Orlando is now hiring a Traffic Sales Assistant to provide general

support to the Sales department at our stations. We are seeking a detailed and

task orientated person to perform traffic and general duties, including data

entry of commercial traffic material. Job

Responsibilities: Data entry of commercial traffic instructions

Coordination of commercial material

Liaison to a central traffic facility

Distribution of Daily Log

Interacting with station visitors and callers at the front desk

Coordination of the last minute orders/revisions and log changes required

Coordination of locally received commercial material

Print and distribution of Final Daily Log,

Assisting with local station order/ make good input and reporting needs.