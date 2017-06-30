|Details:
WESH
2/ CW18 Orlando is now hiring a Traffic Sales Assistant to provide general
support to the Sales department at our stations. We are seeking a detailed and
task orientated person to perform traffic and general duties, including data
entry of commercial traffic material.
Job
Responsibilities:
- Data entry of commercial traffic instructions
- Coordination of commercial material
- Liaison to a central traffic facility
- Distribution of Daily Log
- Interacting with station visitors and callers at the front desk
- Coordination of the last minute orders/revisions and log changes required
- Coordination of locally received commercial material
- Print and distribution of Final Daily Log,
- Assisting with local station order/ make good input and reporting needs.