WAXY-AM, WKIS-FM, WMXJ-FM, WQAM-AM has an immediate opening for a Traffic Reporter/Content Manager – Full Time.

Req ID#: 30755

Job Title: Traffic Reporter/Content Manager – Full Time

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is building an in-house traffic content team and seeks candidates for a full time Traffic Reporter position. Duties include:

-Scheduling, training, and oversight of traffic reporters on all Entercom Miami stations including vacations and emergency fill-ins

·Voicing Traffic reports on Entercom Miami stations to air on broadcast and digital platforms.

·Gathering, writing, recording, editing and delivering traffic reports as outlined by Entercom.

·Providing live reads of traffic sponsors within designated reports by the company including logging commercials and discrepancies

-Working with station continuity departments to assist with preparation and delivery of daily commercial logs including sponsorship schedule and scripts, verification

·Making station appearances as required.

-Other duties as required by management possibly also including assistance in writing, voicing and producing scripts for stations’ commercial and promotional production needs and also dubbing of outside material.

Qualifications:

Minimum 2 year traffic or news reporting for broadcast media. Must be computer literate, have excellent writing and presentation skills. Must be helpful in traffic gathering operation. Knowledge of the broadcast area geography and transportation systems is essential; 4 year degree preferred.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13446 to apply.