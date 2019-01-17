Traffic Manager

Details:

Job Summary: Deploys commercial advertising — configuring, monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing online and stream ad campaigns, utilizing emerging technology, applying campaign strategy, and providing unsurpassed customer service. Responsibilities • Handles all aspects of assigned stations(s) including placing bumped spots, rearranging spots on log in non-competitive slots, assigning cart numbers on production orders, making sure all copies are turned in, adding daily networks to log, changing computer data when necessary. • Produces daily commercial logs by obtaining information, importing orders, and capturing commercial advertising schedules. • Enters commercial advertising schedules and maintains database by reviewing and resolving error reports with the ultimate goal of optimizing revenue. • Interfaces with Sales Management regarding inventory issues. • Collaborates with management, Account Executives and Sales Support to ensure commercial spots are executed in accordance with contract provisions. • Monitors changes and resolves Traffic department discrepancies. • Manages flow of information and service inquiries in Sales Force/Viero systems. • Coordinates with other departments to maintain commercial inventory and to provide billing information. • Updates Sales Managers on available inventory. • Plans and schedules to meet all require deadlines, (daily, weekly and monthly). • Resolves problems among Sales, Continuity, Programming, Traffic, and Accounting. • Prints and distributes sales contracts, attaches printed contracts with signed orders and places in files. • Posts logs on a daily basis; prints log reports and files on a monthly basis. • Completes all network production (i.e., barter spots, affidavits). • May perform Digital Traffic duties. • May require flexibility in work schedules. • May back up other Traffic Coordinators when sick or on vacation, and receptionist when needed. Qualifications • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms • Familiarity with Sales Force/Viero systems a plus • Ability to learn new systems quickly • Proven ability to read and interpret documents such as operating and maintenance instruction procedure manuals, and insertion/purchase orders • Excellent time management; ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment • Strong attention to detail, and high work standards • Excellent written and oral communication skills. • Demonstrated data entry skills. • Ability to work independently and with a team Work Experience • Prefer 2-5 years' experience in automated broadcast traffic system Education • High school diploma or equivalent Certifications • None required Location St Petersburg, FL: 9549 Koger Blvd N, Ste 200, 33702 Position Type Regular