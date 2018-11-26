Are you organized and accurate? Are puzzles your thing? If so, you may be a great candidate for Actualidad Media Group’s Traffic Coordinator position.

This position is at the center of all activity within our station – sales, programming and accounting, and requires attention to detail and organization while staying flexible. Did I mention this is a fast-paced environment?

Experience with Marketron to schedule commercials and manage sales forecasting is mandatory and prior QuickBooks experience is beneficial. What we really need are excellent computer skills, organizational abilities and flexibility.

Radio is growing, and so is Actualidad Media Group. If you are interested in pursuing this position, please send your resume along with a cover letter of introduction to Ana Lopez, Human Resources Director, to alopez@olecom.com.

Actualidad Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer.