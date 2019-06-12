Entravision Communications Corporation

Traffic Coordinator

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

We are looking for an organized, detail-oriented individual comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. Responsible for preparation and reconciliation of traffic logs, reports, & copy.

Essential Functions

Responsibilities include the preparation and reconciling of traffic logs, reports, copy, filing, & other duties as assigned.

Competencies

Attention to Detail Organizational Skills Excellent Communication Skills Technical Capability Ability to Multitask

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Traffic Director / SVP IMS

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a Full Time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

1-2 year’s traffic experience preferred. Bilingual English/Spanish preferred.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

No phone calls or walk-ins

Thank You