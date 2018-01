Position/Title:

Traffic Assistant Details: Summary We are looking for an organized, detail-obsessed individual comfortable working in a fast-paced environment. Responsible for continuity, order entry, recon and personnel management. Essential

Functions 1.Responsibilities include continuity, order entry, recon, and personnel

management. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

1/10/2018 Closing Date:

2/10/2018 State:

Florida URL:

http://www.salsa981.com Required

Education and Experience 1. 3-5 years traffic experience. Competencies 1.Technical Capability. 2.Attention to Detail. 3.Organizational Skills. 4.Strategic Thinking.

5.Communication Proficiency Contact:

Please send resume to jobsorlando@entravision.com. Please, No phone calls or walk-ins.