TRAFFIC ASSISTANT (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Assist with the preparation of the daily traffic log. This position will rotate and perform tasks at various stages of the preparation process. Duties will include ensuring commercial placement, verification of show program formats, commercial rotation, advertiser separation, assignment of copy to accounts and maximize sales revenue efforts. Other duties as assigned. AA degree or equivalent work experience. Ability to meet firm deadlines. Must have excellent organizational and people skills. Television traffic or related field experience preferred. Wide Orbit Traffic System and Excel experience are a plus.

