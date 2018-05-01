Traffic Anchor-Reporter

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

WFTS ABC Action News, the Scripps-owned station in Tampa, is looking for a full-time Traffic Reporter. You must be comfortable on-air, know or be able to quickly learn the Tampa Bay area and surrounding roads and operate traffic computer equipment.

The Traffic Reporter will collect and analyze complex information of newsworthy events relying on critical relationships with local news makers. The Traffic Reporter will also turn daily stories in the second half of their shift for later newscasts.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS –

Prepare and deliver daily traffic reports utilizing all available traffic data and graphics computers.

Prepare and deliver urgent traffic updates interrupting regular programming as necessary.

Prepare and deliver all materials over a variety of mediums.

Receives assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Write and produce quality news stories for multiple media platforms.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Establish and maintain relationships in the transportation community (Florida DOT, local/county authorities, etc).

Perform other duties as needed and assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Education & Experience

Education: Four year college degree in related field or equivalent experience.

Skills & Abilities

Computer literacy required, including newsroom computer systems and social media platforms.

Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Must be an excellent communicator and storyteller. Must be creative, have good people skills and be able to handle deadline pressure.

Strong knowledge of Tampa Bay area road system.

Proficient at posting content to various websites and social media outlets.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Familiarity with traffic reporting preferred. At least 3 years television reporting experience preferred. Newscast producing experience preferred.

Driving required. Valid Driver’s License, good driving record and ability to provide proof of insurability with company required insurance limits.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1060841&d=External