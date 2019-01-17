|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
Traffic Anchor Reporter
|Details:
WESH 2 News has an immediate opening for a Morning Traffic Anchor/Reporter. We are looking for a new dynamic member for our morning team with a strong on-air presence. He/she must do more than just recite traffic drive-times. We need a strong visual storyteller who can effectively deliver the critical traffic information needed to navigate the morning commute. Our new Traffic Anchor must successfully interact on-air with our morning anchor team; Handle breaking news with ease and must actively engage with our viewers on social media. We’ll also tap our Morning Traffic Anchor to do reporting in the field.
Job Responsibilities:
- Prepare morning traffic report graphics.
- Gather information for traffic reports.
- Provide clear and concise live traffic reports for duopoly morning shows
- Research and report up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.
- Communicate that information to the show producers and show anchors in a timely manner.
- Make sure that corresponding graphics, video and live shots are used appropriately.
- Communicate morning traffic information to viewers via digital platforms including our station website, mobile app, and social media pages.
- Gather information for stories and live reports for newscasts.
- Put together high-quality reporter packages if needed.
- Cover breaking news if needed.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Knowledge and experience with the station’s traffic system.
- Must be a self-starter and able to ad lib in breaking news situations.
- Must speak clearly, have basic knowledge of how to use a computer and basic knowledge of social media outlets.
- Must be familiar with roadway names and directions.
- Must be energetic and creative and work well with others.
- Must work quickly and efficiently.
- Excellent writing and packaging skills.
- Can deal with the stresses and pressures of time-sensitive newscast production.
Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred or equivalent work experience
Experience
- Looking for 2-4 years as journalist and storyteller in a commercial television station. Traffic reporting experience a plus.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
12/14/2018
|Closing Date:
1/13/2019
|City:
Winter Park – 32789
|State:
Florida
|Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
|Apply Online URL:
http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/