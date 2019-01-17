Category:

WESH 2 News has an immediate opening for a Morning Traffic Anchor/Reporter. We are looking for a new dynamic member for our morning team with a strong on-air presence. He/she must do more than just recite traffic drive-times. We need a strong visual storyteller who can effectively deliver the critical traffic information needed to navigate the morning commute. Our new Traffic Anchor must successfully interact on-air with our morning anchor team; Handle breaking news with ease and must actively engage with our viewers on social media. We’ll also tap our Morning Traffic Anchor to do reporting in the field. Job Responsibilities: Prepare morning traffic report graphics.

Gather information for traffic reports.

Provide clear and concise live traffic reports for duopoly morning shows

Research and report up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.

Communicate that information to the show producers and show anchors in a timely manner.

Make sure that corresponding graphics, video and live shots are used appropriately.

Communicate morning traffic information to viewers via digital platforms including our station website, mobile app, and social media pages.

Gather information for stories and live reports for newscasts.

Put together high-quality reporter packages if needed.

Cover breaking news if needed. Qualifications Requirements: Knowledge and experience with the station’s traffic system.

Must be a self-starter and able to ad lib in breaking news situations.

Must speak clearly, have basic knowledge of how to use a computer and basic knowledge of social media outlets.

Must be familiar with roadway names and directions.

Must be energetic and creative and work well with others.

Must work quickly and efficiently.

Excellent writing and packaging skills.

Can deal with the stresses and pressures of time-sensitive newscast production. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred or equivalent work experience Experience Looking for 2-4 years as journalist and storyteller in a commercial television station. Traffic reporting experience a plus. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

12/14/2018 Closing Date:

1/13/2019 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/