|Position/Title:
Temporary Continuity Manager
|Details:
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.
iHeartMedia Stations
Job Summary:
Secures commercial copy and related instructional material. Coordinates directly with Account Executives, production departments, agencies, and commercial providers to ensure all instructions and spots are received, inputted, and aired for each advertiser. Uses traffic management software to maintain accurate records of all commercial copy. May provide assistance to Traffic Managers as necessary. Possesses knowledge of FCC legislation and procedures.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Work Experience
Education
Certifications
Location
Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751
Position Type
Temporary
The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status.
Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify.
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
4/2/2018
|Closing Date:
7/1/2018
|City:
Maitland
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.iHeartMediaCareers.com
|Contact:
Please click here to apply for this job.