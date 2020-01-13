Entravision Communications Corporation

Technical Director

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Serves as the chief of the television crew during broadcasts. Responsible for supervising pre-production of topical, news briefs, and other elements related to the promotion of the newscast.

Essential Functions

Participates on daily editorial meetings. Operates the video switcher and associated devices live newscasts. In charge of pre-production of topical, news briefs, and other elements related to the promotion of the newscast. Edits and cuts all videos for the show, including headlines and teases. Works closely with producers to better showcase the stories in the rundown. Archives and files new footage obtained on a daily basis. Records network feeds and daily air-checks.

Competencies

Technical Ability. Attention to Detail. Organizational Skills. Teamwork. Leadership.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Regional News Director

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a Full Time position. Must be available to work weekend schedule, as necessary. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

College Degree preferred. One year experience as technical director. Ability to operate all production equipment. Previous Adobe experience. Knowledge of production techniques, including camera and editing.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.