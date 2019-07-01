Technical Director

Details:

WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL ?is looking for a Director for our Newscast!

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/8/2019

Closing Date:

8/8/2019

City:

West Palm Beach

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Experience:

Responsibilities include:

Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions.

Maintain production studio and control room

Perform other tasks related to the position as assigned, which may include?export of content using Avid

Requirements:

Requirements and Qualifications:

Knowledge of Ross Overdrive and iNews

Using INEWS, input commands into each story of the show rundown ?

Pre-production which includes camera shading & mic checks

Must have a working knowledge of journalistic ethics, libel, and privacy laws.

Will bring strong fiscal experience for both operational and capital expenditures

Must have a demonstrated ability to manage multiple hours of daily newscasts on two stations and must have a proven track record of success in building a winning news organization

Contact:

