Technical Director

Essential Functions

1. Participates on daily editorial meetings.

2. Operates the video switcher and associated devices live newscasts.

3. In charge of pre-production of topical, news briefs, and other elements related to the promotion of the newscast.

4. Edits and cuts all videos for the show, including headlines and teases.

5. Works closely with producers to better showcase the stories in the rundown.

6. Archives and files new footage obtained on a daily basis.

7. Records network feeds and daily air-checks.

Competencies

1. Technical Ability.

2. Attention to Detail.

3. Organizational Skills.

4. Teamwork.

5. Leadership.